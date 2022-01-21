Vijayashanti slams CM KCR on job notifications

Hyderabad: Former MP and BJP leader Vijayashanti on Thursday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that he talks about job notifications whenever there are elections.

She alleged that KCR had bagged votes of unemployed youth by promising them jobs. "The CM would forget jobs after elections."

The actor-politician charged that the CM had come up with another drama on jobs in the State. She alleged that he was trying to delay the job notifications by setting up an administrative reforms commission. "The CM is playing with the lives of unemployed youth by citing different reasons.

She claimed that the Biswal Committee constituted by the government had listed1.91 lakh vacant posts in State. "The CM has announced filling of 7,000 posts during the Huzurabad by-elections. "He has not taken any steps to fill these posts so far.

Vijayashanti pointed out that 29 lakh unemployed youth of the State were eagerly waiting for job notifications. She said although the Reforms Committee recommended to the government to fill up vacant posts, the CM would delay it by ensuring that the notifications faced legal tangles.

She recalled that several job notifications had faced legal problems in the past. The BJP leader asserted that unemployed youth would unseat the CM 'despite his smart moves to deceive them'.