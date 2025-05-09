Voluntary Blood Donation Camp on the Occasion of International Nurses Day

Nagar kurnool: On the occasion of International Nurses Day, celebrated on May 12, a voluntary blood donation camp was organized on Friday at the Government District Hospital in Nagarkurnool, under the aegis of the Telangana Nursing Officers Association. The camp was inaugurated by the hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr. R. Raghu.

Dr. Raghu appreciated Resident Medical Officer Dr. C. Hanumanth Rao (59) for setting an example by donating blood multiple times. He mentioned that blood donation revitalizes the donor and stimulates the regeneration of new blood cells. In view of the current tense situation between India and Pakistan, he stated that the state government has advised collecting and storing a large quantity of blood, which may be sent to the armed forces if required.

He urged the local community to voluntarily donate blood regularly at the District Hospital Blood Bank. Dr. Raghu congratulated the Telangana Nursing Officers Association for their initiative and praised the nursing officers who led by example by donating blood themselves to help patients in critical condition. He emphasized that nursing staff are not only providing healthcare but also playing a noble role by participating in blood donation camps.

He also informed that the District Hospital is providing free blood to pregnant women and patients undergoing orthopedic or general surgeries, maintaining adequate stock of both positive and rare negative blood types. Blood collected from the hospital is also being supplied to storage centers in Kalwakurthy and Achampet.

District Nursing Association President Janakidevi, Secretary M. Anand, and Zone 7 President Manmohan Reddy noted that the blood collection drive was part of a statewide initiative. A total of 40 nursing officers and 10 other individuals donated blood during the event.

Participants included Dr. C. Hanumanth Rao, Dr. Prashanth, Dr. Azeem, Blood Bank Medical Officer Dr. A. Rohith, Dr. Anita, and other staff also actively participated in the camp.