Vote for BJP to uphold Dharma: Eleti Maheshwar Reddy

Nirmal: Aspart of the ongoing municipal election campaign, BJP leader and MLA Eleti Maheshwar Reddy on Saturday participated in corner meetings held in Gandhinagar, Nagareswarwada, Bhagyanagar, Bagulwada and Boyawada areas of Nirmal town.

Addressing the gatherings, Maheshwar Reddy urged voters to elect BJP candidates with a huge majority, stating that such a mandate would represent a victory for dharma and help safeguard the future of Nirmal. He alleged that previous governments had completely neglected development and were instead focused on corruption and serving their own interests.

The BJP MLA said that in the present elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party stood on one side, while the Congress, BRS and MIM were on the other. He alleged that votes cast in favour of the Congress or BRS would ultimately benefit the AIMIM.

He further criticised what he termed selective appeasement by the state government and said it was inappropriate for a Chief Minister to favour any one community. Condemning Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks made during the Jubilee Hills election campaign “Muslim means Congress, Congress means Muslim” , Maheshwar Reddy described the statement as shameful.

Former MLA Nalla Indrakaran Reddy, former Nirmal Mandal Parishad president Satyanarayana Goud, along with BJP leaders and party activists, were present during the campaign meetings.