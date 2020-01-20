Vote for development: DCC president Kokkirala Surekha

Mancherial: District Congress Committee (DCC) president Kokkirala Surekha urged the people to vote for the Congress for development of the municipality. She participated in door-to-door campaign in Mancherial on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Surekha alleged that the ruling TRS leaders have misused the development funds of municipality, encroached government lands and neglected the development of the municipality.

She urged the people to vote for Congress candidate for an all-around development. Congress leader Siripuram Rajesham said every ward is suffering with lack of infrastructure; roads and drainages are in bad condition and lack of cleanliness. The previous governing body had failed to provide drinking water to several wards. Rajesham urged the people to vote for Nampelli Madhavi, who is contesting from 26th ward and Sandhya Kour contesting from 27th ward in the municipal elections. Congress leaders Hemalatha, Akula Sattaiah, Nampelli Srinivas, Jaspal Sing and others participated in the campaigning.