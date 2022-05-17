Warangal: CPI demands land for poor

Warangal: Demanding land for the poor, a large number of people led by Communist Party of India (CPI) laid siege to the Tahsildar Office at Kazipet on Monday. CPI national council member Takkallapally Srinivas Rao said that with the State government failing to provide land sites, the poor have erected their huts in the government land. Rao demanded the government to provide land sites in its land (survey no. 1,296) to the poor.

He found fault with the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not providing housing sites to the poor even after eight years of Telangana formation. "Instead of dilly dallying, the government should distribute land sites to the shelter-less," Rao said. He said that the CPI was forced to lead the agitation after the TRS Government failed to fulfill its election promises – land sites and double bedroom houses.

Rao accused the administration of turning a blind eye even though some people's representatives were involved in land grabbing. He alleged that ruling party leaders have occupied a large number of water bodies and lakes in and around Warangal, and made hay with real estate business. The CPI is not afraid of false cases foisted by the authorities, Rao said, threatening to intensify their agitation if the government fails to provide justice to the poor.

Earlier, the party leaders took out a huge rally from Kadipikonda bridge to the tahsildar's Office in Kazipet where they submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar. Senior leaders Nedunuri Jyothy, Karre Bikshapathi, T Bikshapathi, Syed valiullah Khadri and M Anil Kumar were among others present.