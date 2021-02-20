Warangal, well on course to promote cycling

Warangal: Warangal, one among the 11 cities chosen for the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' 'India Cycles 4 Change Challenge', is well on course to achieve desired results.

The 'India Cycles 4 Change Challenge' is an initiative aimed at creating extensive cycling-networks through low-cost interventions like pop-up cycle lanes and traffic-calmed or non-motorised zones to promote the cause of environmental protection.

The Centre selected Warangal and Hyderabad for Phase-I implementation from a total of 95 cities which have a population of over five lakhs registered from across the country.

Under the project, Warangal

will get a grant of Rs 1 crore and guidance from national and international experts to further scale up the initiative.

As of now, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has a cycling track between Fatima Junction and Subedari in Hanamkonda.

Speaking to The Hans India, Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said, "The existing 2-kilometer track is a strategic one as it covers National Institute of Technology (NIT) and Kakatiya University Arts and Science College.

The 2-kilometer stretch suits well for the cycling track. In fact, we have to start this pilot project from scratch. A plan is on the anvil to set up a 54-kilometer cycling track in the GWMC limits area."

It's not all about ensuring tracks in the city. The onus is on us to ignite the passion for cycling among the denizens, she said. Admitting that street vendors occupying the track and the bollards placed to restrict entry of two-wheelers, she said that these hiccups would be cleared soon with the help of police.

Tri-city Riders Association, which has 60-dd members, president Y Ravi Kumar said, "The administration needs to organise more awareness programmes, highlighting the importance of cycling.

The authorities need to involve the cycle enthusiasts to trigger passion among the people." Referring to the spacing between the bollards set up for the existing cycle track, he said that it's a bit congestive.