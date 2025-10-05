Water Board to replenish twin reservoirs with Godavari water

Hyderabad: Ina major step towards strengthening Hyderabad’s drinking water supply and rejuvenating the Musi River, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is set to commence works under the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme phase 2 and phase 3. The project, costing Rs 7,360 crore, aims to draw an additional 20 tmc of Godavari water to meet the city’s growing needs and revive twin reservoirs for Musi rejuvenation. HMWS&SB Managing Director Ashok Reddy inspected the upcoming Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) site at Ghanpur on Saturday and directed officials to expedite the construction of reservoirs and water treatment plants.

He also reviewed potential bottlenecks such as road crossings and tunneling along the proposed 56 kilometer twin pipeline alignment from Ghanpur to Osman Sagar, ensuring that corrective measures are put in place. Highlighting the project’s scale, Ashok Reddy said that an 80 million liter Master Balancing Reservoir and high capacity Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) with 1,170 MLD capacity each at Ghanpur and Shamirpet would be taken up immediately.

In addition, massive pump houses, substations, and a 3,000 mm dia pipeline from Mallanna Sagar to Ghanpur are planned to support the new supply infrastructure.

Currently, under phase 1 of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme, HMWS&SB has been drawing 10 tmcft of water annually from the Yellampalli project. With phase 2 & 3, another 20 TMC of water will be brought from Mallanna Sagar reservoir.

Out of this, 17.5 TMC will be allocated for Hyderabad’s drinking water needs, while the remaining 2.5 TMC will be used for rejuvenating the Musi River and the twin reservoirs.

“The project offers twin benefits meeting the growing water demand of Hyderabad’s citizens while also revitalizing Musi and the city’s twin reservoirs,” said the MD Ashok Reddy. He further stressed the goal of completing construction within two years, after which 300 MGD (million gallons per day) of water will be supplied to the city. The inspection was attended by project director TV Sridhar, CGM Mahesh Kumar, and other senior officials.