We don’t want this corrupt principal, roar Gurukul girls

Shadnagar: Students of the Government Social Welfare Gurukul Degree College staged a protest, declaring they no longer want the corrupt principal. This led to tension in Shadnagar town. On Sunday, hundreds of students from the Nagar Kurnool Government Social Welfare Gurukul Degree College, currently operating from a building on the outskirts of Shadnagar, took to the streets in a flash protest.

Holding placards, the students demanded that corruption in the Gurukul be stopped before they continue their education. They accused Principal Shailaja of harassment and chanted slogans like “Principal Down Down” while staging a sit-in on the national highway. The protest rally continued from there to the town’s main junction, where they again sat on the road in protest.

Students alleged that the principal was transferring hostel food supplies to her home and not providing proper meals. They claimed that even the mutton meant for students was being diverted to her residence. Furthermore, they accused principal Shailaja of extorting money from them and demanded her immediate suspension, stating she should not be employed anywhere.

Married students alleged that she demanded Rs 10,000 as a bribe to allow them to write exams and charged Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 for issuing transfer certificates. Unable to tolerate her misconduct, students expressed deep frustration and demanded the suspension of not only the principal but also other staff members who supported her. Several students claimed to have evidence of these allegations.

They declared that they would not call off the protest until the District Collector personally addressed their concerns. Student unions also alleged that she had harassed students at her previous posting in Suryapet Gurukul School, where she was caught drinking alcohol on school premises and was suspended by higher authorities. Despite that, her behaviour hasn’t changed, they said.

Meanwhile, police made serious efforts to disperse the protest. During the attempt to stop the protest, a verbal clash occurred between students and police. A female constable in plain clothes allegedly manhandled a student, prompting other students to retaliate against the constable.

Police then detained several students and forcibly transported them to the police station. The students questioned the police, asking how it was justified to assault them while they were demanding justice. They reiterated that they would not end the protest until the District Collector intervened.

Zonal Officer Nirmala assured that appropriate action would be taken to resolve the students’ issues. Following police intervention and assurances, the protest was called off. The students were then sent back to the Gurukul College in separate buses. The protest caused a major traffic jam on both the national highway and the town’s main junction.