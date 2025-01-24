Welfare schemes will reach every eligible individual: DC

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that steps will be taken to ensure that welfare schemes being implemented by the government reaches to every eligible individual.

On Thursday, District collector attended the ward meetings held in wards 17 and 18 of the Mancherial Municipal limits of the district along with Municipal Commissioner Maruthi Prasad. Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said, “Houses will be sanctioned to the poor beneficiaries who are homeless under the Indiramma House Scheme.

He stated that after examining the details of those who have applied for Indiramma Houses in the public administration, the benefits of the scheme will be provided to the eligible people as per government rules in the list of eligible persons. He mentioned that those whose details are not in the list can apply, and appropriate action will be taken by examining the details of the eligible candidates following the rules of issuing ration cards.

The collector stated that even if the applications made it past at Mee-SevaKendras, the information collected in the social, economic, educational, medical, political, caste census programme, and the details of those who applied in Prajapalan are not included in the list, they can apply at Mandal Praja Parishad offices, Praja palana Seva Kendras, and Gram Sabhas, steps will be taken to provide food security, ration cards to every eligible family, and the ration card application process will proceed continuously.

He said, “RythuBharosa scheme, non-agricultural rocks, colonies, house ventures, layouts, nala lands, and land acquired by the government should be removed from the list. He mentioned that RythuBharosa will strictly be implemented for agricultural land. He said that under the IndirammaAtmiyaBharosa scheme, poor laborers, agricultural laborers, and families who have worked for at least 20 days under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will be identified and the scheme will be applied to eligible beneficiaries. He said that after holding Gram Sabha’s in Gram Panchayats and Ward Sabha’s in Municipalities until the 24th of this month and reading out the list of eligible candidates, applications will be accepted from those not on the list, and information will be provided to the people of the respective areas before holding the Gram Sabha.