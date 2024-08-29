Will come out clean like pearl, avers Kavitha

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders gave a grand welcome to party MLC K Kavitha, who returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday after getting bail from the Supreme Court in the now-scraped Delhi Liquor Policy case. She expressed confidence in coming out clean like a pearl from the case.

A large number of her followers and BRS leaders reached the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport as the BRS leader landed at 5 pm on Wednesday. Kavitha was accompanied by her husband Anil Kumar, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, and her son. The party activists raised slogans in support of Kavitha while she came out. They put up big posters and big garlands at different places along the RGIA route welcoming her.

After reaching her residence, she was welcomed with a ‘harati’ by the family members. Kavitha tied ‘rakhi’ to her brother KTR in the presence of the family members, including mother Shobha. After the family reunion, Kavitha spoke to the media outside the residence.

“Ultimately, I have not committed any mistake. In my issue, I have not done anything wrong. One day justice will prevail. I will continue to fight for that day. We will take part in the Statewide protest programme under the leadership of KCR and come out clean from the case,” said Kavitha, expressing confidence in ‘overcoming insults’.