Will ensure Suravaram’s name remains in history: Nagaraju

Hanumakonda: Wardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju assured that he would bring to the notice of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy the need to take a good decision so that the name of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who dedicated his life to the ideology he believed in, remains permanently in history.

On Monday, a memorial meeting was held in honour of CPI former national secretary and ex-MP, the late Comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy. Nagaraju, along with Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, garlanded the portrait of Suravaram and paid tributes.

Later, speaking at the meeting, Nagaraju praised Suravaram as a true people’s leader, stating that the struggle he waged for the poor, workers, and farmers is unforgettable. He said Suravaram’s honesty, discipline, and commitment to service are exemplary for all. He expressed pride in having had a close association with such a great leader.

“Not just preaching ideology, but living with commitment to the ideology he believed in for 65 years is the honour Suravaram earned,” he said.

He recalled that with a noble vision to ensure that the names of great personalities recognized by the people are remembered forever in the state, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had named Telugu University after Suravaram Pratap Reddy, Koti Women’s College after Chakali Ailamma, and the National Institute of Handloom Technology after Konda Laxman Bapuji.

He further said that when someone from a region earns recognition in society, it becomes a matter of pride for the people of that region. He added that in the first generation, leaders like Suravaram Pratap Reddy and Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, and in the second generation, leaders like Jaipal Reddy and Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy brought glory to Mahabubnagar district and would always be respected in society.

At present, there is a need to resist the dangerous trends that are growing against the fundamental principles of democracy, he warned. He said dangerous situations are arising where people’s basic rights are being taken away, and unfortunately, no one is making efforts to create awareness among the people. “Only when we build a united action plan, fight, and achieve results can we pay true tribute to a leader like Suravaram,” MLA Nagaraju said.