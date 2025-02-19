Will make Telangana rank top in cyber safety

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the entire country should work as a unified entity, ensuring coordination among police officers from different states to tackle cybercrime. The Telangana government aims to be the number one state in cyber safety in the country, he said.

Inaugurating the two-day Cyber Security Conclave – SHIELD -2025, organised by the state police here on Tuesday, the CM said cybercrimes could happen anytime and from anywhere posing challenges to police officials in identifying the offenders, determining where they carried out the offence and bringing them to book. "Amid such challenges, the police have the responsibility of preventing crime,” he asserted.

Revanth said, “When it comes to policing, we cannot move forward with policies and efforts confined to a particular state. The whole country should work as a single unit to combat cybercrime, and coordination is very much needed." The spread of fake news on social media, as well as economic offences, needs to be checked, Revanth said, adding that the state government will bring a new Cyber Security policy and also establish a Cyber Defence Centre to strengthen the cyber technology and curb cybercrimes.

Appreciating the state police officials for organising the conclave to promote understanding and coordination across the country, the CM expressed confidence that Telangana would serve as a role model for the nation in controlling cybercrime.

Revanth said an estimated Rs 22,812 crore was stolen by cybercriminals in the country last year, posing a threat to both the economy and citizens. He said the state government is committed to working with experts and IT firms and allocating all necessary resources to build an ecosystem for cybersecurity solutions. Telangana is one of the few states with a fully operational cybersecurity bureau and a dedicated cybercrime helpline to protect citizens, he said.

Later several panel discussions on “Tackling Ransomware, Phishing, and Advanced Attacks & securing Critical Infrastructure” were held. Sidhu Sreedhara, CVP Blocking and Tracking, AT&T moderated and other panelists were Santosh Kumar Pydipalli, Scientist E/Additional Director at CERT-In; Narendra Nath, JS, GOI; and Benjamin Ambrose, Chief Information Security Officer, NPCI, Hyderabad, State IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, DGP Jitender, and other senior officials attended the event.