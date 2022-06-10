  • Menu
Woman raped in Delhi hotel by Hyd man she met on dating app

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a five-star hotel in the national capital whom she had met on a dating app, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, a case was registered on June 3 based on the woman's complaint in which the victim alleged that she was raped by a man at a hotel in Dwarka area of Delhi on May 30.

"The victim woman, who used to work in a shop, alleged that she met the accused through Tinder (dating app)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said.

The accused, who is a resident of Hyderabad, did not pick up her calls after allegedly committing the crime.

"Thus, based on her complaint, a case was registered. Efforts are on to nab the accused," the senior official added.

