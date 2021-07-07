Work collectively to develop villages, urges Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Jagtial: Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department Minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao called upon the people to make collective efforts to develop their respective villages into ideal villages.

The Minister, who took part in a Palle Nidra in Habsipur village of Jagtial Rural mandal in the district, as a part of the Palle Pragathi programme, said Rs 80 lakh has been allotted to Habsipur and Rs 1 crore to Kalleda for villages development.

Later, he along with Welfare Minister, Koppula Eashwar inaugurated a BT road from Kalleda to Laxmipur constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.72 crore, a Rythu Vedika and Palle Prakirti Vanam at Allipur and laid the foundation stone for road construction works.

Speaking on the occasion, Dayakar Rao said under Palle Pragathi the appearance of villages could be changed and activities like removal of garbage, planting of trees and removal of old uninhabitable houses should be undertaken.

The Minister said, compared to other States Telangana was the only State to provide pensions for people above 57 years of age, despite financial distress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kaleshwaram project addressed the drinking water problem. Vaikuthadamas were set up in the villages so that cremations could be held in one place irrespective of their religion. Bio-fencing must be developed at Vaikuta Dhamas, Dayakar Rao said.

The Union Health Minister himself had declared that Telangana villages were now healthy and free from viral diseases. Committees should be set up with the young, old people and retired employees to raise funds for village development and the details should be displayed at gram panchayats, he suggested.

He said Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for the development of government schools in the State and for providing fresh water to every household, an amount of Rs 40,000 crore was being spent.

Despite the Covid crisis, loans worth Rs 10,000 crore were obtained and Rythu Bandhu money was deposited in the farmers' accounts. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has emerged as a model for other States with massive welfare programmes.

Minister Eashwar said Palle Pragathi was a model programme in the country and informed that 40 lakh families in the State have been given sheep units. The district stood at top in the State by producing 5.56 lakh metric tonnes of paddy.

Jagtial MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar appealed to the Minister to sanction Rs 50 crore to repair roads in the district. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha, District Library Chairman Chandrasekhar Goud, DCMS Chairman Srikanth Reddy and others participated.