Work with determination, Rahul motivates cadre

Menuru (Jukkal): "Don't get disappointed by repeated failures. Keep trying and you will succeed," this was the farewell message given by Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting at Menuru village of Madnoor Mandal in Jukkal Constituency on Monday evening.

Rahul narrated a story of a young boy who made several attempts to meet him though the police pushed him aside. He said he noticed that a young boy was trying to reach him, but the police were not allowing him. He said he wanted to test the boy and hence kept silent. The police pushed the boy and he fell. He then disappeared but within minutes he was seen trying to break the police cordon from another side. The police again pushed him away and he again fell. Again, he disappeared but somehow, he managed to sneak in and there he was by his side walking with him.

This boy did not give up despite initial failures and reached me though his father was down with dengue fever at home. He said party workers should show that kind of determination and pull all strings to challenge the TRS in the state to come to power in 2024.

"Be with the people and win their confidence. Tell the famers that after coming to power the Congress will waive off their loans and will ensure minimum support price for their produce. They can check the list of crops which would get MSP from TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. He said during his interaction with various sections, he was pained to learn that the Government had taken away the tribal lands that were given by former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Trying to enthuse party workers, Rahul said, "Telangana ki awaz ko dabaya nahi jaa sakta. Sunna hi padta hai. Isko dabaya nahi jaa sakta."

Thanking the people for their overwhelming response, Rahul Gandhi said that he was feeling sad that he was leaving the State so soon. He said that the party workers had done a remarkable job. Their hard work did not get reflected in the print or electronic media. I have seen the work of our workers with my eyes. They did not stop even when they had to face lathis and suffered fractures of leg or hand.

"You have not only lifted the Congress flag but also the Indian Tri-Colour," he said.

The Congress leader lashed out at the TRS government alleging that it was privatising education and health sectors resulting in the poor families suffering. He said TRS had privatised the health and education sector and shattered the dreams of youth who played an important role in the struggle for a separate state.