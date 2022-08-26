World Photography Day: 2 Hans lensmen bag awards

Hyderabad: As part of the World Photography Day celebration, an award ceremony for the winners of the state-level photography competitions organised by the Government of Telangana Information and Public Relations department was held on Thursday. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated the photo exhibition. A total of 96 press photographers sent more than 1,200 entries for the photography competition organised in five categories that include Bangaru Telangana, PallePattana Pragathi, best news picture, Urban and Rural Infrastructure Development and Skyline of Hyderabad. Beside first, second and third prices, five consolation prizes were given in each category. Few names of the awardees in best news picture category are B Shiva Prasad, Saakshi, Photo Journalist, Sangareddy, Nagara Gopal, special news photographer of The Hindu and Adula Krishna, Chief Photographer of The Hans India and in Mucharla Srinivas Goud, Photo journalist, Nalgonda of The Hans India won the prize under Urban and Rural Infrastructure category.



Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the chief guest at the award ceremony said that despite significant changes in science and technology, the importance of photographs has not diminished.

Somesh Kumar, State Chief Secretary said that one photograph can convey a thousand words. An example of this is the photo of a vulture waiting for a starving girl in Africa that will remain in our minds forever. It is said that photographs have no relation to language and that photographs are universal.

The entries received for the photography competition organised under the auspices of the Department of Information are indicative of the development of these eight years. These photos will be displayed in the many major areas of the city, said Arvind Kumar, MAUD Special Chief Secretary.