Yadagirigutta temple closed on Sept 7

Yadagirigutta: The Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will remain closed from 12:00 noon on September 7 until 3:30 am on September 8 in view of the total lunar eclipse, temple Executive Officer Venkata Rao announced on Saturday.

He said the eclipse would begin at 9:56 pm on September 7 and continue until 1:26 am the next day, during which the main temple, sub-temples, and affiliated shrines would all remain closed.

