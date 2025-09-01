Live
- U.S. Tourist Spots Court Canadian Visitors After Slow Season
- China, Russia, and India Leaders Emphasize Cooperation in Message Addressed to Trump
- Afghanistan Earthquake Live: At Least 800 Dead, Survivors Report Loss in Every Home
- Kolkata Zoo land can't be used for commercial purposes: Calcutta High Court
- Trump's anti-India tirade on trade overlooks key facts
- Yudh Abhyas 2025: Indian contingent to train with US forces in Alaska till Sep 14
- Delhi CM clears decks for project to bring electricity from Rajasthan
- Samsung India Set to Transform Patient-Centric Imaging with New Mobile CT Technologies Portfolio
- Max Healthcare Foundation Expands Max Medical Scholarship to Fund Education of 100 Meritorious MBBS Students in its 3rd Year
- Sprite Brings A Zesty Twist With New Tvc ‘Spicy Ko De Sprite Ka Tadka’ Featuring Sharvari And Sunil Grover
Yadagirigutta temple closed on Sept 7
Highlights
Yadagirigutta: The Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will remain closed from 12:00 noon on September 7 until 3:30 am on September 8 in view of the total lunar eclipse, temple Executive Officer Venkata Rao announced on Saturday.
He said the eclipse would begin at 9:56 pm on September 7 and continue until 1:26 am the next day, during which the main temple, sub-temples, and affiliated shrines would all remain closed.
