Yoga Day Celebration: A Step Towards Wellness and Harmony

Kothagudem : The 11 Telangana NCC Battalion organised a grand celebration of International Yoga Day at Prakasham Stadium on Saturday at coal town .

Over 300 cadets , NCC Officers of Kothagudem, students and local dignitaries participated in the event, which aimed to promote yoga as a lifestyle and foster a sense of well-being and harmony.





Chief Guest Prabhu Dayal, Mandal Education Officer, Singareni Joint Secretary K Sunil Kumar and other local dignitaries graced the occasion. Sub Rajaram Patil and other staff members of 11 Telangana NCC Battalion were also present.





The event highlighted the benefits of yoga, emphasising balance, focus, and mindfulness. Participants practiced yoga as per the protocol issued by the Government of India, promoting physical and mental well-being.





Certificates were distributed to participants, and snacks were served. The event was a huge success, achieving its objective of promoting yoga as a lifestyle among NCC cadets and the general population.