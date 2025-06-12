Meta’s reels revolutionize shopping habits across India’s $820 bn retail market

Indians are increasingly blending digital exploration with physical shopping, and Meta is emerging as the key driver of this shift. According to Meta’s latest India Retail Purchase Journey report, nearly 96% of Indian consumers who discover products online do so through Meta platforms like Instagram and Facebook—especially via Reels.

With 448.1 million monthly Facebook users and massive Instagram engagement, India is Meta’s largest global market. The rise of short-form video is fueling new shopping behaviors, making platforms like Instagram central to product discovery, even for in-store purchases. For instance, nearly two-thirds of electronics shoppers and a similar share of luxury jewellery buyers now research online before heading to a store.

Arun Srinivas, head of Meta’s India ads business, noted that despite a rise in digital discovery, in-store purchases remain strong—especially during festive spikes such as Karva Chauth or Valentine’s Day. Meta’s tools now enable brands to track whether consumers who view ads or Reels online convert in-store, bridging digital influence with physical outcomes.

India’s advertising market is forecasted to grow 7% in 2025 to ₹1.64 trillion, with digital accounting for 95% of that growth. Reels, in particular, dominate, with three in four users watching them daily. Over 50% of viewers say they engage further or make purchases after watching Reels on everyday items like clothing or groceries. In high-value segments like luxury fashion, more than a third of users report buying after engaging with a Reel.

Meta is also seeing success with longer videos. More than 80% of Facebook users engage with branded content lasting 2–3 minutes, and nearly one in four say they do so regularly. These videos are often shared within social circles, driving brand exposure and purchases—especially among luxury shoppers who seek deeper brand storytelling.

Meta’s influence continues to expand as Indian consumers and brands adapt to a hybrid retail journey—one increasingly shaped by visual content, social interaction, and seamless digital-to-physical integration.