Bengaluru boy's 'silent' web-series set for release on MX Player

Bengaluru: "Sultanat the War for Power," a unique web-series is releasing on MX Player on September 4. The uniqueness of the series is that none of the characters have dialogues. However, there are voiceover narrations in a few places. This is India's first silent web-series. Though there are quite a few silent movies in India over the years from Pushpaka Vimana to the more recent Mercury, this is the first time anyone is attempting it for a web-series.

Bengaluru-based Reyhan Sharma is the co-writer, co-producer, director and actor of "Sultanat the War for Power". The 20-year-old Reyhan plays the lead role in the series whose cast includes Kaveri Chaudhary, Dev Chaudhary, Anant Dubey, Abhishek Sharda Kumar, Mrinal Tyagi, and Aarav Gujjar.

The first season of the series has four episodes and special screening was held in Bengaluru's Nitte Meenakshi and RV College of Engineering where it received much appreciation.

Reyhan says experimentation os the only way his web-series will stand apart among hundreds of them competing for eye-balls. He is confident that he has a uniqe storytelling format which the young audience would like.