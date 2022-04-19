Hansika wraps up shooting for web series 'MY3'

Hansika Motwani has wrapped up shooting her portions for her first web series 'MY3'.



The actress, who distributed sweets to everybody in her unit on her last day of shooting, took to Instagram to pen a post about working on the series.

She wrote, "It's a wrap-up for 'MY3'! A journey to cherish forever! Emotionally gleeful to have got such a wonderfully talented team, who made me feel like a princess on the sets every moment. It's been wonderful yet again to work with director Rajesh sir after 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi'. He has been so generous, by giving me so much space to do whatever with both my characters. I am truly elated to have got an opportunity to work with him again. "The entire direction team comprising Karthick, Rozar Shekar, Maddy, and everyone has been great. I thank my producer Sanjay sir (Trendloud) for being so supportive. It's been an immense pleasure working with them.

"The entire cast and crew have been awesome. Mugen is a wonderful actor. I wish him all the very best. Shanthanu, Janani, Shakthi, Abhishek, and others have been friendly on the sets. It was a lovely experience to work with them.

"The roles of Mythri and MY3 are so special to me. I have never been emotional about my roles, but this one is close to my heart. I thank the entire crew, the directorial team, my co-stars, and producer Sanjay sir for endowing me. I can't wait for the audience, who will love the show and characters as I love them. I thank Pradeep sir for being a perfect curator.

"Tons of love to my Mom for encouraging me to do what I always love. I thank my team (Hmu stylist )and everyone for nurturing my journey with great support on 'MY3'."

The web series, which is being directed by M Rajesh, is a unique robotic love story and is to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Karthik Muthukumar is the cinematographer of this series, which will have music by Ganesan and editing by Ashish.