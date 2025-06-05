1-year NDA rule is nothing but deception: Bhumana

Tirupati: The one-year NDA rule in the State is nothing but deception and cheating the people, stated YSRCP general secretary and ex MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Addressing party activists, who staged a protest at RDO office on Wednesday observing Vennupotu Dinam, Bhumana said the only thing the NDA government did was attacking opposition YSRCP leaders and filed 2,466 cases against party leaders for exposing the government cheating the people by not implementing its promises. He said Arogyasri health scheme which was a boon for the poor to avail corporate hospital treatment was spoiled and Ammaku Vandanam, Rs 3,000 monthly allowance to unemployed were forgotten.

Asserting that, the YSRCP will not be afraid of false cases of intimidation and harassment, Bhumana said the party will fight with renewed vigor to force the NDA government to fulfill its promises for the sake of poor.

Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Sirisha said the TDP deliberately cheated the people by giving tall promises at the time of elections to get votes, she said responding to the call given by party Chief and Ex CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to observe Vennupotu Dinam state wide the party workers staged protests. She said the party will mobilize the people for the implementation of super six and other promises given at elections.

Tirupati YSRCP incharge Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam, Vasu Yadav, Dinesh Royal, Ketham Jayachandra Reddy, and party activists were present.