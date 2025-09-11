Live
12 AP people stranded in Nepal to be repatriated today
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh's proactive measures to assist Andhra Pradesh residents stranded in Nepal are yielding positive results. Following his initiative, officials have taken significant steps to facilitate the safe return of stranded individuals.
A group of twelve pilgrims, who were stuck in Simikot, has been successfully transported to Nepalgunj Airport, located near the Uttar Pradesh border, via a special flight. From there, they will be transported to Lucknow in government-arranged vehicles. Once in Lucknow, arrangements have been made for their return to Hyderabad by flight.
In addition, Minister Lokesh has coordinated efforts to organise a special flight to ensure the safe return of Telugu individuals stranded near Kathmandu. He has instructed all relevant officials to remain vigilant and ready to assist until every individual stranded in Nepal is safely returned to their home state.