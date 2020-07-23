12 lakh saplings planted in Prakasam district in one day

Yerragondapalem: Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh announced that the government has planned to grow a large number of plants under the Jagananna Pachathoranam programme. He formally launched the programme organised by the district administration at Millampally layout in Yerragondapalem on Wednesday.



The Minister said that 90 per cent of the promises made by the YSRCP are fulfilled by the government. He announced that the government has provided benefits worth Rs 43000 crore to 4 crore people from weaker sections. He said that the government is providing housing plots and rice cards to all eligible persons, irrespective of their political affiliations. He announced that they have completed the layout of housing plots for 1600 people in 40 acres in the constituency. He said that the government will distribute the housing plots to 30 lakh beneficiaries in the state on August 15.

Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara announced that they have made arrangements to plant 85lakh saplings in the district as part of the Vanamahotsavam program. He said that they have planted 12 lakh saplings on Wednesday. He said that they prepared 1150 layouts in the district to distribute housing plots to 1.5 lakh people and are planting the saplings and laying internal roads in them. DWMA PD Seenareddy, DPO Narayana Reddy, DEO VS Subbarao, special officer M Venkateswara Rao, DLPO Nageswara Rao, market committee president Murthy Reddy, Dontha Kiran Goud, Mudamanchu Bala Guravaiah and others also participated in the program.