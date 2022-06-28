1.25 lakh MSMEs to be set up in next 2 years: Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: The state government is working towards setting up of 1.25 lakh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and attracting Rs.15,000 crore investments in the next two years, minister for industries, infrastructure, investment and IT Gudivada Amarnath said.

Speaking at the state-wide observance of the 'World MSME Day' organised here on Monday, the minister said the government had already established 28,000 MSMEs and created 1.8 lakh jobs in the past three years.

Further, the minister made it clear that the state government is making concrete efforts to develop industries across the state. As a part of it, fishing harbours and ports would be developed soon. The focus is also on apparel parks and footwear industries as well, the minister stated.

At present, the minister said, Visakhapatnam was a hub for IT and pharma sectors. "Such sectors will be developed in other cities like Vijayawada also. It is not important how much the investors would invest in the state, but the government continues its support to them," he stated.

Speaking about Anakapalli district, the minister said it is one of the industrial hubs in the state. However, there is a large scope for improvement as far as the sector is concerned. "Based on the resources available in the districts, the state government would encourage setting up of industries in the respective region," he mentioned.

At Koduru area in Anakapalli, the government is establishing Autonagar MSME park over 70 acres of site, the minister said, adding that foundation stone will be laid for the park in the next 20 days.