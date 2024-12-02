  • Menu
13 people to get Civil Services free coaching

The BC Study Circle in Rajamahendravaram under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Department conducted screening tests on November 27 for free Civil Services coaching.

Rajamahendravaram: The BC Study Circle in Rajamahendravaram under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Department conducted screening tests on November 27 for free Civil Services coaching. A total of 13 candidates from the combined East and West Godavari districts qualified for the coaching programme, informed Study Circle Director KN Jyothi.

The entrance exam received 75 applications from Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. Out of 70 candidates who appeared for the exam, 13 were selected. The shortlisted candidates include one from the SC category and two from the ST category.

These 13 candidates will receive free residential coaching for six months at the Gollapudi Centre. The training, aimed at preparing candidates for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, will also include a stipend, as provided by the State BC Welfare Department.

