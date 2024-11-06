20 polling stations in EG for teachers’ MLC by-election

Rajamahendravaram: With the election schedule for the Teachers’ MLC by-election in the combined East and West Godavari districts announced, the election code of conduct has been in effect in the East Godavari district since November 4, informed district collector P Prasanthi.

Addressing the media on Tuesday evening at the Collectorate along with District SP D Narasimha Kishore, collector said that Kakinada district collector would serve as the Chief Returning Officer, while the Revenue Officer of East Godavari would act as the Assistant Returning Officer

Joint collector S Chinna Ramudu and District Revenue Officer T Sriramachandra Murthy also attended the briefing.

A total of 20 polling stations are being set up across the East Godavari district for the teachers’ constituency voters.

One polling station will be established in each of the 18 mandals, with two polling stations within the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation limits.

The district has registered 2,893 eligible voters for this election, she said.

Since the election code of conduct is in effect for the Teachers’ MLC constituency, no new official programmes or initiatives will be launched. However, ongoing projects will continue as usual, clarified collector.