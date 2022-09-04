22 teachers to receive state teacher awards on Sept 5

Tirupati: As many as 22 teachers working in various schools, colleges and universities in the district have been selected for receiving the state teacher awards 2022. Among University faculty, Rector of SV University Prof V Srikanth Reddy and Director of Physical Education department in SPMVV Prof G Sarah Sarojini will receive awards in the Social Sciences category.

Dr P Raghunadha Reddy, Professor of in the department of Management Studies and Dr M Venkateswarlu, Professor of Commerce in SV University to receive awards in Commerce/Management category. Dr P Suvarnalatha Devi, Professor of Applied Microbiology in SPMVV and Dr Ch Appa Rao, Professor of Biochemistry in SVU were chosen under Life Sciences-I category. Dr V Sugunamma, Professor of Mathematics and Prof YV Rami Reddy, Professor of Chemistry in SV University to receive awards in Physical Sciences-II category. Similarly, Dr IV Ramana Reddy, Professor of Civil Engineering has been selected in Engineering-I category while Dr M Usha Rani, Professor of Computer Science, SPMVV, Prof M Humera Khanam, Professor of Computer Science and Prof RVS Satyanarayana, Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering in SVU will receive awards in Engineering-II category. Also, Prof PVS Kishore and Prof Podarala Veena of SV Veterinary University, Dr Alok Samantaray, Professor of Anaesthesiology in SVIMS and Dr P Sudha Rani, Principal of SVIMS Nursing College will receive state teacher awards. Dr C Sujathamma of SPW degree & PG college will also receive the award.

Among school teachers, S Madhavi Latha of PCR Girls High School in Chittoor, K Nadamuni of MPP school in Nindra and V Venkateswarlu of ZPH, Penumuru were chosen for the awards from Chittoor district. K Bhanu Prasad, ZPHSl, Taduku in Vadamalapet mandal and D Venkama Raju of MPP School in Vadamalapet to receive state teacher awards from Tirupati district.

Also, P Neelakantaiah of ZP High School, Kammakandriga in RC Puram mandal will receive an award of appreciation certification as he is among the finalists of National Awards 2022 selected by the state selection committee.