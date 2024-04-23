25 nominations filed for LS, Assembly seats in Nandyal

Nandyal: As many as 25 candidates from different parties filed nominations to Nandyal parliament and Assembly constituencies on Monday. Of them, six filed nominations to Parliament constituency and 19 to Assembly constituencies.

Nandyal district collector and district returning officer Dr K Srinivasulu said in a press release that Dr Byreddy Shabari of TDP filed nomination to Nandyal Parliament constituency. Similarly, G Venkataramana (independent), Malleshwarudu (independent), G Pushpavathi (independent), Mekala Himabindu (Congress Party) and Siva Kumar (independent) also filed nominations to Nandyal Parliament constituency.

He further stated that Bhuma Akhila Priya of TDP filed nomination to Allagadda constituency. Chanduru Venkataramana of Neethi Nijayithi Party (NNP) and Mukkumalla Krishna Reddy of Praja Ekta Party (PEP) also filed papers for Allagadda.

Four nominations have been received for Srisailam constituency. They are Budda Rajasekhar Reddy of TDP, Palle Chandrasekhar of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Mahammed Yunis of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Chinta Nageshwara Rao of Jateeya Cheti Vruttula Ikya Vedika (JCVV).

Four more nominations were also received for Nandikotkur constituency. Gitta Jaya Surya of TDP, Bandi Jayaraju of TDP, Dhara Sudheer of YSRCP and M Balaraju (independent). Two nominations, Yaparalla Lakshmi Narasamma of TDP and NMD Farooq of TDP were received for Nandyal Assembly constituency.

The collector has also stated that three candidates filed nominations to Banaganapalli Assembly constituency. Kunudula Venkata Reddy (independent), Yerragudi Madhu Krihna (independent) and Goggula Suganamma, also an independent, filed nominations. Three nominations have been filed for Dhone constituency. They are by Buggana Rajendranath of YSRCP (2 sets), Avula Mahesh (independent), Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy of TDP have filed nominations, according to the district collector.