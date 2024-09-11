  • Menu
3 rescued after getting trapped in flood

3 rescued after getting trapped in flood
Three youngsters were trapped in floodwaters at Raparthi in Pithapuram mandal in Kakinada District on Tuesday. They were later rescued with the help of locals.

Kakinada: Three young men found themselves trapped in the floodwaters near the Gorikandi canal in Raparthi village of Pithapuram constituency. The floodwaters surged unexpectedly, leaving no escape route for the youth S Siva, Durga Prasad and B Siva who had gone to see the rising water levels. Despite their efforts to escape from the nearby fields, they were unable to get out and were eventually caught in the flood.

Local residents alerted the police and authorities, who quickly arrived at the scene. With the help of the locals, the three young men were safely rescued about an hour later.

