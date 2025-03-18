38 secure jobs on compassionate grounds

Live
Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya handed over appointment orders to 38 eligible candidates, who secured government employment under compassionate grounds, during a programme held at Spandana Hall at the Collectorate here on Monday.
While congratulating the recruits on joining government service, the collector advised them to continuously enhance their professional skills to provide better services to the public. She urged them to perform their duties with dedication and sincerity.
