  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

38 secure jobs on compassionate grounds

38 secure jobs on compassionate grounds
x
Highlights

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya handed over appointment orders to 38 eligible candidates, who secured government employment...

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya handed over appointment orders to 38 eligible candidates, who secured government employment under compassionate grounds, during a programme held at Spandana Hall at the Collectorate here on Monday.

While congratulating the recruits on joining government service, the collector advised them to continuously enhance their professional skills to provide better services to the public. She urged them to perform their duties with dedication and sincerity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick