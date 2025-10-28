Live
3rd survey vessel ‘Ikshak’ to be commissioned on Nov 6
Beyond her primary role of hydrographic survey operations, Ikshak is designed with dual-role capability
Visakhapatnam: The commissioning marks a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of Hydrographic excellence and Indigenisation
The Indian Navy’s indigenously built survey vessel (Large) ‘Ikshak’ will be commissioned at Naval Base Kochi on November 6.
As the third ship of her class, Ikshak’s induction underscores the Indian Navy’s steadfast commitment to building advanced, state-of-the-art platforms furthering the momentum of capability enhancement and self-reliance, charting a new course in indigenous hydrographic excellence.
Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, Kolkata, under the supervision of the Directorate of Ship Production and the Warship Overseeing Team (Kolkata), Ikshak embodies over 80 percent indigenous content.
The vessel stands as a testament to the successful collaboration between GRSE and Indian MSMEs, proudly reflecting the spirit and strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Beyond her primary role of hydrographic survey operations, Ikshak is designed with dual-role capability, serving as a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) platform, and as a Hospital Ship during emergencies.
Notably, Ikshak is also the first SVL ship with dedicated accommodation for women, reflecting the Indian Navy’s inclusive and progressive approach towards a future-ready fleet.
The ship’s name ‘Ikshak’ meaning ‘The Guide’, aptly symbolises her mission to chart the unknown, ensure safe passage for mariners and strengthen India’s maritime power.
The ceremony will be presided over by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, marking the formal induction of the vessel.