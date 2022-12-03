4 lakh fingerlings released into Nagarjuna Sagar

Narasaraopet (Palnadu District): Government Whip Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy on Friday released 4 lakh fingerlings into Nagarjuna Sagar in Macherla mandal of Palnadu district. Later, he inaugurated village secretariat building, RBK and village clinic.

Speaking on this occasion, the Whip said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing several welfare schemes and developing the State.

'The government's welfare schemes have benefited almost all the families across the State.' He alleged that former CM Chandrababu Naidu is still telling lies and criticising the YSRCP government even after people defeated TDP. He expressed confidence that YSRCP will come back to power in the State in the next Assembly elections.