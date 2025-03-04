4-year-old girl abducted at Tirumala

Tirumala: A four-year-old girl named Deekshita, daughter of Nara-simhulu, was reportedly abducted from Tirumala on Mon-day evening. The incident occurred around 5 pm near the Asthana Mandapam at Tirumala.

According to initial reports, the girl was seen being taken away by an elderly woman. Around 6.30 pm, the woman was spotted boarding an RTC bus (AP03Z5587) to Tirupati, along with the child.

Local police have launched a search operation and are urging the public to come forward with any information that may help locate the girl.

Anyone with information can contact CI One Town Tiruma-la at 9440796769 or CI Tirumala Two Town at 9440796772. Authorities are working closely with bus op-erators and local surveillance systems to trace the woman and the child.