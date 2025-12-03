5-day CPI national conference in Vizag

Tirupati: The CPI(M) district committee released the poster for the 18th All India Mahasabha (National Conference) at Yashoda Nagar here Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI(M) district president S Jayachandra and secretary T Subramanyam said the All India Mahasabha will be held in Visakhapatnam from December 31 to January 4.

They called all the workers and employees to join the big public meeting on January 4.

They criticized the Modi government, saying it does not protect workers’ rights. They accused the government of reducing workers’ hard-won rights by introducing labour codes. They said the government increased working hours from 8 to 12 to benefit corporations, ignoring the rights of over 80 crore workers in the country. They added that public sector companies are being weakened and controlled unfairly.

The Mahasabha will discuss problems faced by workers and employees and start nationwide movements. They promised to oppose the labor codes through all worker unions across the country.

They demanded a minimum wage of Rs 26,000, equal pay for equal work, and regularization of scheme workers, contract outsourcing workers, and the 16,000 contract workers in TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams). They said protests are necessary if these demands are not met.

Balasubramanyam, Muniraja, Venugopal, Gandikota Naga Venkatesh, Kumar, Gunasekhar, Srinivasulu were present.