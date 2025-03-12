5 die as KSRTC bus hits two bikes

Adoni (Kurnool district): A tragic road accident near Pandavagallu village in Adoni mandal claimed five lives on when a Karnataka RTC bus hit two motorcycles at Jalimanchi Cross on Tuesday.

According to police, four victims died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The deceased were shifted to Adoni government general hospital for post-mortem.

The police have identified the deceased as Eeranna (25) and Adilakshmi (20), a couple travelling from Kuppagal to Adoni, Hemadri (40), Nagaratna (35), and their son Devaraju (22), residents of Manvi, Karnataka. All the victims were travelling on motor-cycles.

SP Vikrant Patil rushed to the spot immediately after learning of the accident, and conducted an inquiry into the cause of the mishap. He was accompanied by Adoni DSP Hemalatha, Adoni rural CI Nallappa, and Peddathumbalam SI Mahesh Kumar.

SP Vikrant Patil appealed to the motorists to strictly follow road safety rules to prevent such accidents. He instructed police officials to implement strict traffic enforcement measures and emphasised the importance of responsible driving.

The police are investigating the exact cause of the accident, and further actions will be taken based on the findings.