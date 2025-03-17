58-foot statue of Amarajeevi to be installed in Amaravati

Amaravati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced that a 58-foot statue of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu will be installed in the state capital Amaravati, in honour of his 58-day-long hunger strike for the creation of Andhra State. The Chief Minister made this announcement on the birth anniversary of Potti Sriramulu.

The Chief Minister declared that the statue will be completed before his next birth anniversary, along with a memorial in Amaravati. The Chief Minister also announced that Potti Sriramulu's native house in Padamatipalli will be converted into a museum.

A modern health centre and a high school building will also be constructed in the village.

The CM participated in Potti Sriramulu's birth anniversary celebrations at Undavalli, where he paid floral tributes to the leader's statue. The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Potti Sriramulu began on Sunday. Over the next 12 months, one significant programme will be conducted each month, culminating in grand celebrations on March 16 next year.

The Chief Minister said Potti Sriramulu lived for the people and the Telugu community. "Many are born on this earth, but only a few leave an indelible mark on history. As long as Telugu history exists, Potti Sriramulu’s name will be remembered. His sacrifice paved the way for the formation of linguistic states in India," he said.

The CM mentioned that during British rule, governance was structured through presidencies, prioritising administrative convenience over linguistic or regional identities. However, after independence, the people's self-identity and cultural pride strengthened.