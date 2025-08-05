59 phones recovered in Kodumur

Kodumur: In a significant breakthrough, Kodumur police have arrested four persons involved in a multi-state mobile phone theft ring and recovered 59 touch-screen smartphones.

The operation, supervised by CI M Tabrez and led by SI DY Swami, took place at RTC bus stand in Kodumur town. At a press meet here on Monday, CI Tabrez informed that the accused, Erukali Sashi Kumar Nani (23) and K Srinu (36), both from Chigurumampeta, Dhone town, Nandyal district, along with two juveniles from the same area, were apprehended.

The police seized 59 mobile phones of various brands, suspected to be stolen across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. During interrogation, the accused confessed to targeting crowded places like bus stations and temples, stealing 56 phones over the past 20 days from locations including Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Hospet, Ballari, and Koppal. In Kodumur, they stole three additional phones from the new and old bus stand areas over the last five days. Police nabbed them on Monday while planning another theft. Police are investigating further to identify receivers of the stolen property and potential links to a larger theft network.