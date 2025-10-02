A carnival of wonders: ‘Vijayawada Utsav’ sets sights on world record

Vijayawada: Vijayawada, long known as the ‘City of Victory, is preparing to celebrate in an unprecedented manner the ‘Vijayawada Utsav’ that builds on the ongoing resplendent Dasara festivities across the city. Specifically, the Vijayawada Utsav is set to open a dazzling new chapter: one that blends devotion, culture, artistry and diverse folk performances with an overarching ambition to etch the city’s name in the Guinness World Records.

Come Thursday, the streets will metamorphose into a seemingly endless living canvas. From the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium to the bustling Benz Circle, rivers of colour and cascade of rhythms will flow—a grand carnival featuring 3,000 artistes in magnificent Dasara costumes.

Their performances will reprise traditions from every corner of the country: the thunder of Nasik dhol, the mystery of Kalika masks, the energy of Pothurajus, the grace of Kathakali, the vigor of Veeranatyam, the devotion of Chekka Bhajanas, the roar of Puliveshalu, and even the playful Gorilla dance, colourful Lambadi folk dance, Gussadi, reverberating Kerala drums, exciting Karra Samu, Teenmaar, Sannayi, Stick walkers, Pagati Veshalu, Garagalu, Kommu Koya, Dhimsa, Tappetagullu, Veeragasa, Baby dance, Chekka Bhajanas, Kolaatam, Garadi, Yaksha arts, Bethala sets, Aghoras, Dappu drums, and many more. Each show, act, beat, and movement will tell a differing story of heritage and harmony.

At the heart of this spectacle lies its crown jewel: the divine chariot procession of the Goddess. Majestically crafted for the occasion, the chariot will move through the streets to the accompaniment of drums, folk dances, and devotional chants.

For devotees, it promises not just a sight to behold, but a spiritual experience to treasure.

The grandeur of the event will be amplified manifold by the presence and participation of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Beyond the razzle-dazzle, the larger goal is to place Vijayawada on the global cultural map. Organised under the aegis of the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada with the support of the State government, this initiative seeks to strengthen the city’s identity as the epitome of the best in Dasara celebrations.

When the carnival ends and the echoes of drums fade into the night, one message will standout: “Dasara means Vijayawada.”

And with this milestone, the city will have taken a step towards being celebrated worldwide with a bang.