‘Abhaya’ teams patrol key locations in Eluru dist

Eluru: On the orders of District SP K Pratap Shiva Kishore, Mahila Abhaya Rakshaka Dalam (Women Protection Force) of the police conducted patrols throughout the Eluru district on Friday.

The force conducted patrols within the limits of Eluru, Jan-gareddygudem, Polavaram and Nuzvid sub-division police stations.

Patrols were conducted at bus stands, railway stations, public places, schools and colleges to check any harass-ment of women and girls.

People were made aware of the dangers and cybercrimes that occur through social media. Suggestions were given on measures to be taken to protect women, prevent har-assment by bullies and prevent crime.

Students were provided with protection at bus stops and public places. In case of any emergency, help can be ob-tained by dialling 112, and the police will arrive within 10 minutes. It was suggested that if cybercrimes are encoun-tered, a complaint should be lodged with 1930 and the problem can be resolved through the Central Cyber Cell.

People were asked to identify anti-social activities in their surroundings and send information to the WhatsApp num-ber 95550351100. The confidentiality of the individuals who provided the information will be protected. They promised to take action according to the law. Through these programmes, the Women Protection Force has built trust among the people and played its part in building confidence.