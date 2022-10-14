Action plan ready to check loan app menace: DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy

Vijayawada: DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy said that the police prepared an action plan to act tough on loan apps, which are luring, harassing and blackmailing people by stealing their personal data through mobiles.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, the DGP said that 75 loan app harassment cases were reported in the State and 71 accused were arrested so far.

He said six people committed suicide due to harassment by loan app agents. He said 207 fake loan apps were identified and 173 apps were deleted.

The DGP said that the accused were operating loan apps from Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, MP, Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The bank accounts were being operated from New Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, MP, Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Naidu. He said some of the loans apps were from China and other countries.

The DGP said that the police prepared an action plan to curb the loan app harassment menace by taking action on all those responsible for the loan app harassments. As part of it at first cases will be booked on app developer, service providers including Google play store, banks providing current accounts and tele callers. He said that the loan app harassment and blackmailing cases were more in rural areas.

The police provided a toll free number 1930 to receive complaints on loan app harassments. He said hectic campaign will be made both in urban and rural areas through posters to protect people from falling prey to loan apps.