Addanki to get dialysis, ART centres

Addanki: EnergyMinister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced on Friday that the Addanki constituency has been sanctioned a 5-bed dialysis centre and an Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centre with cooperation from the central and state governments.

The minister clarified that construction work and installation of modern medical equipment will commence soon, with both facilities made accessible to the public at the earliest. He said that appropriate measures will be taken for building construction, procurement of advanced medical equipment, and provision of necessary facilities for both centres.

Gottipati said that the dialysis centre will provide improved medical services to kidney patients, while the ART centre will cater to HIV patients. He noted that kidney patients currently must travel to distant locations for dialysis treatment, but once this centre becomes operational, they can receive services locally in Addanki itself.

The minister emphasised that the coalition government is taking steps toward expanding quality healthcare services to the people. On behalf of constituency residents, he expressed gratitude to the central and state governments for sanctioning these vital healthcare facilities.