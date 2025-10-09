Additional classrooms, library inaugurated

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector DK Balaji, along with Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad inaugurated additional classrooms and library constructed with help from the donor and philanthropist Anumolu Prabhakar at the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPH), Poranki, near Vijayawada on Wednesday as part of the P-4 (Public-Private-People Partnership for Progress) development initiative. Later, the District Collector had lunch with the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Balaji appreciated donor and Penamaluru Municipality TDP President Anumolu Prabhakar Rao for his social responsibility in funding the completion of classroom construction and extending support to community development.

Prabhakar Rao, who also built a hospital and adopted 21 poor families, set a model for others to emulate under the P-4 initiative.

Addressing the students, Balaji urged them to set high goals and draw inspiration from great personalities such as Dhirubhai Ambani, N Ranga Rao, and Dr Verghese Kurien, who rose from humble beginnings to achieve greatness. MLA Bode Prasad lauded Prabhakar Rao for spending around Rs 15 lakh to complete the school’s pending classroom works and for his contribution to establishing a primary health centre and an art platform.

Vuyyuru RDO BS Hela Sharon, Tadigadapa Municipal Commissioner Nazir, Penamaluru Mandal Tahsildar Gopala Krishna, MPDO Pranavi, School HM Sumalatha, MEOs Kanaka Mahalakshmi, Seshagiri Rao, and others participated in the programme.