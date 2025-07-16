Adolescent health: Parents told to foster openness

Vizianagaram: The women empowerment Cell at SITAM organised an awareness programme on adolescent health on Tuesday. Dr Sanyasamma, a distinguished obstetrician and gynecologist, delivered an insightful talk, emphasising the importance of health awareness during adolescence, particularly for young girls.

She discussed the physical, emotional, and hormonal changes during this phase, highlighting the need for proper nutrition, hygiene, and mental well-being. Dr Sanyasamma encouraged parents and educators to foster open communication and support, addressing sensitive topics with clarity and compassion, leaving the audience empowered and well-informed.

Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao, director of SITAM, stressed that such awareness is vital for students, parents, and educators alike. The principal of SITAM noted that Dr Sanyasamma’s guidance would help create a more supportive and informed environment for young learners. Faculty members from various departments and students attended the session.