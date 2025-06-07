Adopt progressive teaching methods, faculty told

Eluru: Fr Yeruva Joji Reddy, Director of the Bosco Institute of Research and Development of Youth in Hyderabad, called upon faculty to adopt progressive teaching methodologies tailored to the evolving academic landscape, ensuring that educators remain attuned to the needs and aspirations of their students.

Recently he delivered an address to the faculty of St Theresa’s College for Women (A) here. His discourse focused on the evolving dynamics of contemporary society, particularly the challenges and responsibilities of educators in shaping young minds. Emphasising that teachers must transcend the conventional role of mere instructors, Fr Joji Reddy urged faculty members to embody the virtues of mentorship and inspiration. He advocated for a pedagogical approach that fosters meaningful connections with students beyond the confines of the classroom, underscoring the significance of humility, innate guidance, and genuine camaraderie

in education.

Over the course of this insightful two-day engagement, Fr Joji Reddy meticulously explored strategies to address student challenges, utilising compelling PowerPoint presentations and thought-provoking video illustrations.