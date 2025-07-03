AGILE app to revolutionise agricultural input licensing

Secretariat (Velagapudi): In a step towards modernising agricultural sector, the agriculture department on Wednesday officially launched the AGILE (Agriculture Input Licence Engine) app. The app was unveiled by ex-officio special chief secretary Budithi Rajasekhar at the Secretariat here.

Speaking at the launch, Rajasekhar urged all stakeholders involved in the licensing business for agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides to mandatorily adopt and effectively utilise the AGILE platform.

He described it as an “updated, developed, and centralised digital input management system.”

Director of agriculture S Dilli Rao elaborated on the features of AGILE, calling it a “new generation comprehensive licensing management system.” He emphasised its role as a paperless, transparent, and standardised system.

The AGILE platform contains real-time monitoring dashboard to provide officials and policymakers with the ability to monitor licensing status directly, advanced reports and analytics offering detailed reports for planning, administrative oversight, and scheme review, supply chain management to enable direct monitoring of input distribution and fosters coordination among manufacturers, dealers, and retailers, E-Governance integration to incorporate Aadhaar-based authentication, SMS/email notifications, Digilocker integration, payment gateways, and GIS mapping for the dealer network, user-friendly online portals to provide convenience for farmers, dealers, and organisations to apply online and check the status of their licenses.

Several high-ranking officials from various departments, including K Srinivasulu, director of horticulture, T Vijayakumar, (retired), executive vice-chairman, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, Dr K Gopal, vice-chancellor, Horticulture University, Dr Sarada Jayalakshmi, vice-chancellor, ANGRAU Ranga University attended the programme.

Agriculture joint directors V D V Krupadas, Vijayabharati and Balasubrahmanyam, DAO Vijayakumari and ADA Prem Shekhar coordinated the programme.

Rajasekhar issued the first digital fertiliser manufacturing licence to Adhya Agro Chemicals, Nadendla mandal of Palnadu district, a women-led dealership representing several districts.