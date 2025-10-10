AHUDA to hold weekly grievance reviews

Anantapur: The Anantapur Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) is set to undergo major reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, improving citizen services, and accelerating urban development. Under the leadership of Chairman TC Varun, grievance review meetings will now be held every Thursday at the AHUD office to directly address public issues.

Vice Chairman and Joint Collector Shiva Narayana Sharma also participated in a special review meeting where several key decisions were announced. Chairman Varun emphasized that AHUDA is moving forward with innovative ideas to strengthen revenue sources while ensuring wider public services.

AHUDA’s official website will serve as a transparent platform for public access, with an E-Action system for accountability. He announced that new amenities, including Pink Toilets and a Swimming Pool, will soon be set up in Anantapur city. Additionally, layout development will be expanded beyond the existing NTR MIG layouts to include Kadiri, Kalyandurgam, Gummagatta, Rachanapalli, and other regions. Citizens have been given time until October 23 to regularize unauthorized layouts by obtaining approvals. The approval process for layouts has been simplified, and officials have been directed to speed up development works within layouts and expand the land bank for future projects.

“Urban development must be transparent, citizen-focused, and inclusive,” Chairman Varun said, stressing that these reforms will pave the way for sustainable growth across the district.