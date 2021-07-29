All arrangements were made to start schools on August 16 in AP, says Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that all the arrangements are being made to start schools on August 16. He said Jagananna Vidya Kanuka will be launched on the same day. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said that this time the government will be giving a dictionary in Vidya Kanuka.



Suresh said 15,000 schools are said to have been developed under the Nadu-Nedu. The first phase will be dedicated to the people. The second installment will start work on the same day. Minister Suresh said that in the meantime, all teachers will be vaccinated.



Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday disbursed the second installment of Jagananna Vidya Deevena for this year in the accounts of mothers who send their wards to schools. About Rs 693.81 crore was released to about 10.97 lakh students.



The chief minister said that the poor students are being given full fee reimbursement on time to every deserving student for their higher studies. . "The government is providing the scheme to students such that the parents can go to the school and pay the fees every quarter," YS Jagan said.