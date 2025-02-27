All set for MLC polling in erstwhile Krishna dist today

Vijayawada : The NTR and Krishna districts administrations have made elaborate arrangements for polling of the Krishna and Guntur graduates’ constituency legislative council election to be held on Thursday. NTR district collector G Lakshmisha and Krishna district collector DK Balaji have reviewed the polling arrangements and instructed the officials to take measures for the peaceful conduct of voting.

In NTR district 112 polling centres are arranged and the voters are 78,063. More than 450 police personnel including the officials are drafted for election duty. Collector Lakshmisha announced that web casting is arranged and monitoring will be continued during the polling.

He said training has been given to the polling staff for the paper ballot voting and elections will be held as per the guidelines of Election Commission.

He urged the voters to exercise their franchise. He said election material will be distributed from the centres in Vijayawada, Tiruvuru and Nandigama. He inspected the election materials at the sub-collector’s office in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Telugu Desam Party leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad is supported by the NDA alliance parties-- the TDP, JSP and the BJP.

Sitting MLC K Lakshmana Rao is getting the support of Left parties, Congress, YSRCP, trade unions, political parties, affiliated associations and civil society organisations.

Krishna district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of polling for the MLC graduates constituency to be held on Thursday. In all 77 polling centres are arranged for the election of erstwhile Krishna and Guntur districts graduates MLC. The total voters in Krishna district is 63,114 and the polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm. Krishna district election officer and district collector DK Balaji has monitored the polling arrangements.

Polling will be held in the revenue divisions of Gudivada, Machilipatnam and Vuyyur. The officials have identified 42 problematic polling centres and special arrangements are being made for the peaceful conduct of polling.

A total of 94 presiding officers, 92 assistant polling officers and 92 micro-observers are appointed for the duty. Men voters are 35,321 and women voters are 27,789 and third gender voters are four.

Collector informed that holiday was declared on February 27 to mark the elections and voters can exercise their franchise. He suggested the voters bring the voter card while coming for the polling centres. He said the voters also bring any one of these cards-- Aadhar card, driving license, PAN card and passport, employees ID cards issued by the state and central governments, local bodies or any private industrial institutes to cast their votes.

Krishna district SP R Gangadhara Rao has reviewed the security arrangements for the polling.

He said 483 police personnel including the officers were drafted for the duty. Four DSPs, 18 circle inspectors, 30 sub-inspectors of police, 82 head constables/assistant sub-inspectors of police, 239 constables and other staff are posted for election duty.