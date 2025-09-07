Live
- Ganesh immersion held with devotional fervour
- Weekend OTT watchlist: Thrillers, romances, horror & more arrive on digital platforms
- Farmers queue up for urea at Odela PACS
- Ex-BSF Jawan from Haryana held in Tumkunta SBI robbery case
- Police cracks murder case within 24 hours
- Cong accuses BJP-BRS leaders of ‘cheap politics’ against Minister Komatireddy
- Contractor’s death sparks protest in Yellandu town
- BRS slams Cong over double bedroom houses
- Khammam CP monitors immersion at “Gangamma Oodi.”
- Bhadradri comes alive with Ganesh shobha yatra
All set for ‘Super Six-Super Hit’ public meeting on September 10
- CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to attend
- GMR Grounds in Srinagar Colony, helipad construction, traffic management, parking, and security reviewed
- MLA DV Prasad says the massive preparations created panic within YSRCP camp
Anantapur: The much-anticipated “Super Six-Super Hit” victory celebration meeting, scheduled to be held on September 10 in Anantapur, is drawing statewide attention.
Leaders from the TDP, Janasena, and BJP, along with ministers, MLAs, and district officials, are working in coordination to ensure the event’s grand success.
Ministers P Keshav (Finance), Anagani Satyaprasad (Revenue), G Ravikumar (Power), Dr P Narayana (Municipal Administration), and S Savitha (BC Welfare), along with District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar and SP Jagadeesh, reviewed arrangements including the venue setup at GMR Grounds in Srinagar Colony, helipad construction, traffic management, parking, and security.
Anantapur Urban MLA Daggubati Venkateshwar Prasad said the massive preparations have created panic within the YSRCP camp, prompting them to spread false narratives, which he said the public won’t believe. In Rapthadu constituency, MLA Paritala Sunitha conducted a coordination meeting, aiming to mobilize over 50,000 attendees, especially women. Parchur MLA Sambasiva Rao described Rapthadu as a TDP stronghold and assured large-scale participation.
BJP State Secretary Sandhi Reddy Srinivasulu praised the government’s implementation of the Super Six welfare schemes, which include free bus travel for women, ₹15,000 under “Thalliki Vandanam,” three free gas cylinders, and financial aid for farmers and youth.
With ground-level leaders overseeing transportation, food, and water facilities, the event is set to become a powerful platform to showcase the government’s commitment to welfare and development.