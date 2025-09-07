All set for ‘Super Six-Super Hit’ public meeting on September 10

Anantapur: The much-anticipated “Super Six-Super Hit” victory celebration meeting, scheduled to be held on September 10 in Anantapur, is drawing statewide attention.

Leaders from the TDP, Janasena, and BJP, along with ministers, MLAs, and district officials, are working in coordination to ensure the event’s grand success.

Ministers P Keshav (Finance), Anagani Satyaprasad (Revenue), G Ravikumar (Power), Dr P Narayana (Municipal Administration), and S Savitha (BC Welfare), along with District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar and SP Jagadeesh, reviewed arrangements including the venue setup at GMR Grounds in Srinagar Colony, helipad construction, traffic management, parking, and security.

Anantapur Urban MLA Daggubati Venkateshwar Prasad said the massive preparations have created panic within the YSRCP camp, prompting them to spread false narratives, which he said the public won’t believe. In Rapthadu constituency, MLA Paritala Sunitha conducted a coordination meeting, aiming to mobilize over 50,000 attendees, especially women. Parchur MLA Sambasiva Rao described Rapthadu as a TDP stronghold and assured large-scale participation.

BJP State Secretary Sandhi Reddy Srinivasulu praised the government’s implementation of the Super Six welfare schemes, which include free bus travel for women, ₹15,000 under “Thalliki Vandanam,” three free gas cylinders, and financial aid for farmers and youth.

With ground-level leaders overseeing transportation, food, and water facilities, the event is set to become a powerful platform to showcase the government’s commitment to welfare and development.